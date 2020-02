Feb 17 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd:

* APPROVED TO REPURCHASE & CANCEL ALL OF 70,000 RESTRICTED A-SHARES GRANTED TO A PARTICIPANT

* PRICE OF PROPOSED REPURCHASE RMB 7.20 PER A-SHARE