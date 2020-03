March 20 (Reuters) - Tianli Education International Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB269.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB201.2 MILLION

* IMPACTS OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON OPERATION HAVE SO FAR BEEN IMMATERIAL

* DO NOT FORESEE ANY SIGNIFICANT DELAY OF CONSTRUCTION OF NEW SCHOOL CAMPUSES SET TO COMPLETE IN MAY/JUNE 2020