Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tianli Holdings Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WOULD RECORD A TURNAROUND IN PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* - EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO PROFITS RECORDED BY BOTH OF ITS MLCC BUSINESS & INVESTMENT AND FINANCIAL SERVICES BUSINESS​