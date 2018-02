Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tianneng Power International Ltd :

* BOUGHT 121.4 MILLION CHAOWEI SHARES IN OPEN MARKET FROM 1 MARCH 2017 TO 12 FEB 2018 AT RANGE OF HK$3.55 AND HK$ 6.85 PER SHARE

* AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUIRING 121.4 MILLION CHAOWEI SHARES IS HK$557.59 MILLION​

* ‍ALSO DISPOSED AN AGGREGATE OF 9.7 MILLION CHAOWEI SHARES IN OPEN MARKET IN A SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED ​