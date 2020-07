July 6 (Reuters) - Tianneng Power International Ltd :

* TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL UPDATES ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF BATTERIES BUSINESS BY A SHARES LISTING ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

* ISSUE & LISTING OF A SHARES BY SPIN-OFF CO ON SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION BOARD APPROVED BY COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)