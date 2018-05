BRIEF-Tianqi Lithium Agrees To Purchase Nutrien's Sqm A Share Investment

May 17 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT

* NUTRIEN LTD - ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION REPRESENTS ENTIRETY OF NUTRIEN’S “A SHARES” AT A GROSS VALUATION OF APPROXIMATELY US$4.07 BILLION.

* NUTRIEN - CO, TIANQI LITHIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT, WHEREBY TIANQI LITHIUM AGREED TO PURCHASE 62,556,568 “A SHARES” OF SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE

* NUTRIEN LTD - STILL RETAINS OWNERSHIP OF 20,166,319 SQM “B SHARES” AND EXPECTS TO DIVEST THESE SHARES IN DUE COURSE

* NUTRIEN - SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER