* FY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.0% TO RMB1,062.8 MILLION

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.030 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* IF COVID-19 CONTINUES FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC MIGHT BE AFFECTED