BRIEF-Tianyun International Holdings Says Productions & Ops In PRC Gradually Resumed Since Late Feb

March 24 (Reuters) - Tianyun International Holdings Ltd :

* PRODUCTIONS AND OPERATIONS IN PRC HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED SINCE LATE FEBRUARY 2020

* GROUP’S PRODUCTIONS AND OPERATIONS IN PRC WERE SUSPENDED IN LATE JAN BUT HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED SINCE LATE FEB

* ANTICIPATES THERE MAY BE CERTAIN IMPACT ON ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN MAINLAND CHINA FOR Q1 OF 2020

* DUE TO COVID-19 NORMAL PRODUCTIONS AND OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES GOODS WERE PARTIALLY AFFECTED IN FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2020

* EXPECTS ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN MAINLAND CHINA WILL RESUME TO NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APRIL 2020

* DIRECTORS EXPECT THAT ADVERSE IMPACT BROUGHT BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL BE TEMPORARY

* EXPECTS THERE WILL BE NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON SUSTAINABILITY OF GROUP'S BUSINESS IN LONG RUN