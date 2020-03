March 31 (Reuters) - Tibet Water Resources Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB745.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB317.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS RMB721.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB880.7 MILLION

* THERE WERE TEMPORARY SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS ON GROUP’S WATER BUSINESS DURING LATE JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020

* GROUP CONSIDERS COVID-19, DEPENDING ON FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS, MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP