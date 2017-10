Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tic Tac International Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍Liu Guoqing has been appointed as a co-chief executive​

* ‍Liao Pin Tsung appointed as an executive director & vice-chairman of board​

* ‍He Guangrui has been re-designated from chief executive officer to a co-chief executive officer​