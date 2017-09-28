FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tic Tac International Holdings Co says Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Tic Tac International Holdings Co says Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tic Tac International Holdings Co Ltd

* Chan Ka Yee, Elsa has resigned as an Executive Director

* Lam Man Wah resigned as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

* Tsang Hok Man has resigned as an Executive Director;

* Yang Haoju has resigned as an Executive Director

* Huang Lei has resigned as an Executive Director

* Yan Yongjian has resigned as an Executive Director

* He Guangrui , an Executive Director of company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer

* Liu Guoqing, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer

* Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman of board

* Lam Man wah resigned as Chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

