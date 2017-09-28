BRIEF-Tic Tac International Holdings Co says Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tic Tac International Holdings Co Ltd
* Chan Ka Yee, Elsa has resigned as an Executive Director
* Lam Man Wah resigned as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
* Tsang Hok Man has resigned as an Executive Director;
* Yang Haoju has resigned as an Executive Director
* Huang Lei has resigned as an Executive Director
* Yan Yongjian has resigned as an Executive Director
* He Guangrui , an Executive Director of company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer
* Liu Guoqing, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer
* Meng Guangyin has been appointed as Chairman of board
* Lam Man wah resigned as Chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: