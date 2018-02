BRIEF-TICC Announces Results Of Operations For Quarter Ended Dec 31

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TICC Capital Corp:

* TICC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, NAV PER SHARE WAS $7.55 VERSUS NAV PER SHARE AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 OF $7.43​

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍FOR QUARTER, RECORDED NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $7.6 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $0.15 PER SHARE​

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍CORE NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $9.0 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $0.17 PER SHARE​