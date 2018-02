Feb 6 (Reuters) - TICC Capital Corp:

* TICC CAPITAL CORP. ADOPTS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* TICC CAPITAL CORP - ‍HAS AUTHORIZED A PROGRAM FOR PURPOSE OF REPURCHASING UP TO $25 MILLION WORTH OF ITS COMMON STOCK​

* TICC CAPITAL-‍EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO BE IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF DEC 31, 2018 OR UNTIL $25 MILLION OF CO'S OUTSTANDING SHARES HAVE BEEN REPURCHASED​