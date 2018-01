Jan 16 (Reuters) - TICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG:

* FY REVENUE 5.039 MILLION EUR (+5.50%)​

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES EUR 1.57 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.89 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECAST FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018: NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR 1,250 - 1,500 TEUR

* FORECAST FISCAL YEAR 2018/2019: NET INCOME 1,500 - 1,900 TEUR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.14 EUROS PER SHARE​