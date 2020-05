May 15 (Reuters) - Tick Trading Software AG:

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES: EUR 1.1 MILLION (DOWN 0.69% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR)

* H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAX EUR 783,000 (DOWN 1.63% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR)

* OUTLOOK 2019/2020: NET INCOME OF EUR 1.6 MILLION TO EUR 1.9 MILLION

* AGM TO TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 25, 2020 AS PURELY VIRTUAL MEETING