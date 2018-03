BRIEF-Tidewater Announces Definitive Agreement With TransAlta

March 22 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp:

* TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - REITERATES GUIDANCE OF CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA OF $80 MILLION

* TIDEWATER - CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME

* TIDEWATER - ENTERED 5-YEAR, 17.2 NET BCF VOL COMMITMENT WITH INVESTMENT GRADE COUNTERPARTY TO PROCESS RAW GAS VOL OF ABOUT 15 MMCF/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)