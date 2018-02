Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tidewater Logistics:

* TIDEWATER LOGISTICS, LEADER IN FRAC SAND LOGISTICS, ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT

* TIDEWATER LOGISTICS CORP SAYS TIDEWATER LOGISTICS TEAM WILL BE JOINED BY SCOTT PRINCE AS COMPANY‘S NEWLY-APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: