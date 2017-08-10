BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure posts Q2 earnings c$0.01/shr

1 Min Read
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results and operational update
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - "focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months"
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - overall 2017 ebitda remains in-line with management's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: