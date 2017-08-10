FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure posts Q2 earnings c$0.01/shr
August 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure posts Q2 earnings c$0.01/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results and operational update

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍"focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months​"

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍overall 2017 ebitda remains in-line with management's expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

