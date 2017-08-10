FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure posts Q2 earnings c$0.01/shr
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure posts Q2 earnings c$0.01/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results and operational update

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.01

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍plans to exit 2017 with run-rate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million​

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍“focused on delivering approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve months​”

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - ‍overall 2017 ebitda remains in-line with management’s expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.