BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Says Throughput At BRC Will Be Reduced In Q2 Of 2018

March 29 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd:

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PLANNED MAINTENANCE AND TURNAROUND OPERATIONS IN APRIL 2018 AT BRC

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - THROUGHPUT AT BRC WILL BE REDUCED IN Q2 OF 2018

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD - REMAINS FOCUSED ON DELIVERING ABOUT 20% ANNUALIZED EBITDA/SHARE GROWTH OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS

* TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE - QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $0.05