March 14 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* TIDEWATER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND THE NINE MONTH TRANSITION PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2017 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.02

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $104.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)