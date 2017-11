BRIEF-Tidewater says Co And a U.S. Shipyard It Was In Dispute With Entered Settlement Agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* TIDEWATER - ‍ CO AND A U.S. SHIPYARD IT WAS IN DISPUTE WITH ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE NOV 22, TO RESOLVE ALL DISPUTES RELATED TO VESSELS​

* TIDEWATER SAYS CO WILL RECEIVE A CREDIT OF $233,000 AGAINST CONTRACT PRICE DUE TO ACTUAL DEADWEIGHT BEING UNDER DEADWEIGHT GUARANTIES - SEC FILING

* TIDEWATER INC - FINAL INSTALLMENT FOR FIRST PSV IS $4.3 MILLION

* TIDEWATER INC - SECOND PSV IS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 2018. REMAINING INSTALLMENT PAYMENT FOR SECOND PSV, IN AGGREGATE, IS $4.9 MILLION

* TIDEWATER INC - COMPANY AGREED TO REIMBURSE SHIPYARD FOR CERTAIN COSTS AND EXPENSES OF THIRD PARTY VENDORS TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION

* TIDEWATER - ‍AS PART OF OVERALL SETTLEMENT, THE SHIPYARD PROVIDED CO WITH A $250,000 DRYDOCK CREDIT FOR ANY FUTURE DRYDOCKING SERVICES TO BE PROVIDED​