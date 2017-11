Nov 30 (Reuters) - TIE KINETIX NV:

* ACCELERATED GROWTH PLAN IS ANTICIPATED TO DOUBLE THE COMPANY’S REVENUE IN THE MID-TERM‍​

* PLAN LEADS TO ADDITIONAL COSTS AND EXPENSES; OPERATIONAL EBITDA EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN TO 0-5% IN THE SHORT TERM Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2BnN26o Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)