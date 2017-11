Nov 15 (Reuters) - TIE KINETIX NV:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 18.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS THE DECLINE OF NONFLOW BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE IN FY 2018‍​

* SAYS IN FY 2018 SOME MARGIN PRESSURE MAY BE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF OUR INCREASED MARKETING AND SALES EFFORTS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 41,000 YEAR AGO‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2AHt0Du Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)