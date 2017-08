June 26 (Reuters) - Tier Reit Inc

* Tier Reit announces strategic acquisition of legacy district tower & sale of remaining louisville portfolio

* Tier Reit Inc - deal for $123.3 million,

* Tier Reit Inc - sale of company's louisville portfolio totaling approximately 678,000 square feet, for $71.5 million

* Tier Reit Inc - acquired 5851 legacy circle for $123.3 million, which includes assumption of a $66 million mortgage loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: