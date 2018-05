May 8 (Reuters) - TIER REIT Inc:

* INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.25 - $1.30

* SEES 2018 PROJECTED FFO, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $1.49 - $1.54

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SAME STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 3.8% OVER Q1 2017

* INCREASED OCCUPANCY BY 30 BASIS POINTS TO 89.4% IN QUARTER