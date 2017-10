July 21 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* Q2 SALES EUR ‍385.5​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 392 MILLION)

* Q2 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR ‍35.6​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 36.5 MILLION)

* ‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2017 UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)