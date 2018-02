Feb 6 (Reuters) - TIETO OYJ:

* Q4 SALES EUR ‍409.6​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 407 MILLION)

* Q4 EBIT EX-ITEMS EUR ‍49.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 47.7 MILLION)

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND EUR 1.40 PER SHARE,​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS ADJUSTED FULL-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) TO INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)