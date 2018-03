March 6 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj:

* VÄRMDÖ MUNICIPALITY SELECTS TIETO’S CLOUD-BASED SOLUTION AS ITS NEW MUNICIPAL-WIDE DOCUMENT AND CASE MANAGEMENT

* CONTRACT PERIOD EXTENDS OVER FOUR YEARS, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF RENEWAL FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2tjWGrt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)