Dec 10 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV:

* TIETO AND STMICROELECTRONICS ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE CENTRAL CONTROL UNITS FOR SAFER AND MORE SECURE VEHICLES

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - ANNOUNCE THEIR COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS TO DEVELOP CENTRAL CONTROL-UNIT (CCU) SOFTWARE TO RUN ON STMICROELECTRONICS' POPULAR TELEMACO3P PLATFORM