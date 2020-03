March 13 (Reuters) - TietoEVRY Corp:

* TIETOEVRY’S PREPAREDNESS FOR CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* WE HAVE NOT ENCOUNTERED ANY CHALLENGES IN OUR SERVICE DELIVERIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE CONSTANTLY EVALUATING THE RISKS AND TAKING ACTIONS TO MINIMIZE POSSIBLE IMPACTS Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/33eRNOz] Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)