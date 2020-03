March 27 (Reuters) - TietoEVRY Corp:

* TIETOEVRY WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 - UNCERTAIN MARKET OUTLOOK DUE TO COVID-19

* GUIDANCE, ACCORDING TO WHICH EXPECTS COMPARABLE FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL, IS WITHDRAWN

* FURTHER GUIDANCE WILL BE ISSUED AS SOON AS VISIBILITY TO MARKET OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED AND SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTIES ARE CLEARED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)