April 8 (Reuters) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE :

* TIFFANY & CO - HAS RECEIVED ADDITIONAL REGULATORY APPROVALS NECESSARY FOR COMPLETION OF ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY LVMH

* TIFFANY & CO - EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO CLOSE MERGER IN MIDDLE OF 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2yK5dam)