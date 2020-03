BRIEF-Tiffany Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

March 20 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* TIFFANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.77 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES OF $1.4 BILLION AND COMPARABLE SALES BOTH INCREASED 3% FROM PRIOR YEAR

* DUE TO PENDING COMPLETION OF MERGER, WILL NOT BE COMMUNICATING AN OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.66

* NET INVENTORIES AT JANUARY 31, 2020 WERE LARGELY UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES, EXCLUDING HONG KONG MARKET IN BOTH YEARS, INCREASED BY 5% EACH FROM PRIOR YEAR

* HAVE HAD TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE OR SHORTEN OPERATING HOURS OF CERTAIN STORES AROUND GLOBE

* TIFFANY - IN CHINESE MAINLAND, SINCE JAN 24, 2020, HAVE LOST ABOUT HALF OF TOTAL NORMAL RETAIL TRADING DAYS DUE TO CLOSURES OR SHORTENED HOURS

* WILL NOT CONDUCT A CONFERENCE CALL TO REVIEW ITS RESULTS FOR THREE AND 12 MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2020

