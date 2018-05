BRIEF-Tiffany Reports Q1 EPS $1.14

May 23 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%

* ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY

* NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022

* SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MILLION FOR 2018

* SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF AT LEAST $400 MILLION FOR 2018

* SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 - $4.70 PER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2018

* SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT OVER PRIOR YEAR

* SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018

NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION