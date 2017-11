BRIEF-Tiffany Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.80

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* TIFFANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q3 SALES $976 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $957 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS FOR FISCAL 2017, NET INVENTORIES INCREASING AT APPROXIMATELY SAME RATE AS SALES GROWTH​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2017 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING OVER PRIOR YEAR BY LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT AS REPORTED AND ON CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS​

* EXPECTS FOR FISCAL 2017, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $235 MILLION TO $250 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS FOR FISCAL 2017, FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION​

* MANAGEMENT MAINTAINED ITS SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018​

* ‍NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BILLION AT OCTOBER 31, 2017 WERE 1 PCT ABOVE PRIOR YEAR​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.97, REVENUE VIEW $4.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S