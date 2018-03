BRIEF-Tiffany Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.50

March 16 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* Q4 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.31 BILLION

* ‍MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE​

* NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* SEES 2018 ‍WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE​

* EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MILLION, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2018 ‍NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 - $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $380 MILLION

* ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR​

* NET EARNINGS IN 2017 INCLUDED CHARGES RECORDED IN Q4 OF $1.17/DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM​

* SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64, REVENUE VIEW $1.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TIFFANY - ‍BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: