April 6 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co:

* TIFFANY & CO - ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017

* TIFFANY & CO - FREDERIC CUMENAL, WHO HELD ROLE OF CEO FROM APRIL 1, 2015 TO FEB 5, 2017, COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MLN IN 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2q8psai)