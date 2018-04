April 12 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 53.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LOSS FOR THE YEAR OF EUR 74.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TIGENIX EXPECTS TENDER OFFER TO BE LAUNCHED BY TAKEDA DURING APRIL 2018

CASH POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 34.1 MILLION