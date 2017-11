Nov 2 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* REG-TIGENIX STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN IP PROTECTION AROUND LEAD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM CX601

* ‍THIS PATENT PROTECTION GRANTS PRODUCT 10 YEARS OF MARKET EXCLUSIVITY FOLLOWING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPE​

* ‍SUBMITTED A MARKETING AUTHORIZATION (MA) APPLICATION TO EMA, WHEREFORE A CHMP OPINION IS EXPECTED TO BE RECEIVED IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)