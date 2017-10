Oct 5 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* TIGENIX TO PRESENT POSITIVE 52-WEEK PHASE III RESULTS OF CX601 AT WORLD CONGRESS OF GASTROENTEROLOGY AT ACG 2017 MEETING

* THESE DATA HAVE BEEN USED TO FURTHER SUPPORT OUR MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR TIGENIX, FOR WHICH WE ANTICIPATE A CHMP OPINION IN 2017