BRIEF-Tiger Brands Says Board Will Consider Appropriateness And/Or Quantum Of Any Interim Dividend

April 8 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND OTHER MATTERS

* BOARD WILL CONSIDER APPROPRIATENESS AND/OR QUANTUM OF ANY INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ADDITIONAL COSTS BEING INCURRED ON INCENTIVES & STAFF TRANSPORT ARRANGEMENT, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT R60M FOR PERIOD OF LOCKDOWN

* LEGAL DISPUTE WITH FORMER DISTRIBUTOR OF COMPANY IN NIGERIA REMAINS PENDING