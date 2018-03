BRIEF-Tiger Brands Says ‍Continued Extensive Testing Of Products, Production Facilities Beyond Polokwane, Germiston​

March 19 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd:

* ‍CONTINUED EXTENSIVE TESTING OF PRODUCTS AND PRODUCTION FACILITIES BEYOND POLOKWANE AND GERMISTON​

* ‍DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DID NOT FIND PRESENCE OF LISTERIA IN PRODUCT SAMPLES​

* ‍DISCOVERED PRESENCE OF VERY LOW LEVELS OF LISTERIA AT PRETORIA MEAT PROCESSING FACTORY​

* ‍CLOSED POLOKWANE AND GERMISTON ENTERPRISE FACTORIES ON 4 MARCH 2018​

* ‍ALL OF ENTERPRISE READY TO EAT MEAT PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN RECALLED AND ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SALE​

* TIGER BRANDS-‍TAKEN MEASURE OF CLOSING FACTORY, INSTITUTED PRODUCT RECALL OF SNAX PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED AT PRETORIA FACTORY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍WILL BE SENDING SAMPLES FOR GENOME SEQUENCING TO ESTABLISH SPECIFIC STRAIN OF LISTERIA​

* ‍INDEPENDENT TESTING CONFIRMED FINDINGS OF DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOR PRESENCE OF ST6 STRAIN OF LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES IN ENVIRONMENT​

* THERE ‍WAS A POSITIVE DETECTION OF LISTERIA ST6 (LST6) ON OUTER CASING OF TWO SAMPLES​

