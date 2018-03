BRIEF-Tiger Brands Says DoH ‍report Confirms Presence Of Listeria Monocytogenes St6 Strain In Polokwane Factory

March 9 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd:

* JSE: TBS - TIGER BRANDS LISTERIA UPDATE

* ENTERPRISE FOODS RECEIVED REPORT FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ON MARCH 8 WHICH CONFIRMS PRESENCE OF LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES ST6 (LST6) STRAIN ​

* WE ARE WELL ADVANCED IN NATIONAL RECALL OF ALL READY-TO-EAT CHILLED PROCESSED MEAT PRODUCTS, WHICH WE INITIATED ON SUNDAY

* ‍REPORT CONFIRMS PRESENCE OF LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES ST6 (LST6) STRAIN IN POLOKWANE FACTORY.

* POLOKWANE AND GERMISTON FACTORIES REMAIN CLOSED WHILST WE CONDUCT A DEEP CLEANING PROCESS

* ‍APPOINTED A TEAM OF LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC EXPERTS TO ATTEMPT IDENTIFY ROOT CAUSE OF LST6.​