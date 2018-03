BRIEF-Tiger Brands Says ‍Operations At Clayville Abattoir Being Wound Down

March 19 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd:

* UPDATE ON PRODUCT RECALL AND SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS

* ‍OPERATIONS AT CLAYVILLE ABATTOIR ARE BEING WOUND DOWN WITH OBJECTIVE OF SUSPENDING OPERATIONS COMPLETELY BY 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍VAMP BUSINESS IS ESTIMATED TO RECORD A LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXATION OF BETWEEN R28M AND R33M FOR MARCH TRADING PERIOD

* ‍MONTHLY IMPACT OF COMPLETE CESSATION IN PRODUCTION IS ADVERSE MOVEMENT OF ABOUT R50M AT EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX LEVEL RELATIVE TO EXISTING EARNINGS BASE​

* ‍NO GUIDANCE IS AVAILABLE AS TO WHEN POLOKWANE, GERMISTON, PRETORIA OR CLAYVILLE FACILITIES WILL RESUME OPERATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: