BRIEF-Tiger Global Dissolves Stake In Alphabet, Takes Stake in Twitter

May 15 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management LLC:

* DISSOLVES STAKE IN ALPHABET - SEC FILING

* REPORTS SHARE STAKE OF 200,000 CLASS A SHARES IN DROPBOX - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK TO ABOUT 5 MILLION CLASS A SHARES FROM 2.4 MILLION CLASS A SHARES - SEC FILING

* TAKES STAKE IN TWITTER INC OF 9.5 MILLION SHARES

* DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY - SEC FILING

* UPS SHARE STAKE IN FIAT CHRYSLER TO 26 MILLION SHARES FROM 22.1 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 5.7 MILLION SHARES IN SUNRUN - SEC FILING

* CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source for quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2GhSIRx Source for quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2EHnWEH