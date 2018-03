March 12 (Reuters) - Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd :

* TIGER GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, L.P. REPORTS 5.8 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2FuLsWE) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)