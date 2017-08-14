FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts stake in Netflix, Facebook
#Funds News
August 14, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts stake in Netflix, Facebook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management LLC:

* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Facebook by 24.7 percent to 531,000 class A shares

* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Netflix by 12 percent to 376,400 shares

* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications by 36.7 percent to 990,710 class A shares

* Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Alphabet by 58.7 percent to 36,516 shares of class A capital stock

* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 8.9 million shares in Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)

