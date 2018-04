April 17 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN EHI CAR SERVICES LTD AS OF APRIL 13 - SEC FILING

* TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 14.2 PERCENT IN EHI CAR SERVICES LTD AS OF FEB 23, 2018