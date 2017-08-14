BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake Altice USA, ups share stake in Microsoft

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management LLC:

* Takes share stake of 1.15 million Class A shares in Altice USA - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Microsoft Corp to 10.5 million shares from 2.1 million shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 39.7 percent to 20.9 million - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)